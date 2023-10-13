UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results: Sodiq Yusuff, Edson Barboza make weight; one fighter misses by four pounds

The UFC Vegas 81 main event is set.

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5 pounds) and Edson Barboza (146) both made weight Friday for their featherweight contest Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev.

Unfortunately, Christian Rodriquez, who is scheduled to face Cameroon Saaiman in the main card opener, was four pounds over the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds. He hit the scales at 140 pounds.

Check out UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Viviane Araújo (126)

Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda (130)

Cameron Saaiman (135.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (140)*

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. T.J. Brown (146)

Tainara Lisboa (133.5) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Brendan Marotte (155.5)

Irina Alekseeva (135) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5)

Chris Gutierrez (136) vs. Alatengheili (136)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)

*Rodriguez missed weight by four pounds