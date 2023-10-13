Prime card weigh-in results: Logan Paul refuses to take off mask, brings out Gordon Ryan to rival Dillon Danis

Logan Paul has back up for Saturday’s Misfits Boxing Prime Card just in case Dillon Danis decides to tap into his jiu-jitsu ways on Saturday.

Danis and Paul will battle in the co-headliner, where their heated rivalry will come to a head. Both fighters made the 195-pound limit with Danis hitting the maximum weight of 195 pounds. Despite Danis claiming Paul missed weight throughout the day, Paul actually weighed in less than Danis, coming in at 194.4 pounds.

Both fighters squared off in a cage, with a glass partition separating the two. Danis continuously asked for a “real faceoff” without any thing in the middle, but with an abundance of security on stage, it wasn’t possible.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally have their face off #PaulDanis #XSeries10 pic.twitter.com/Fwgw0j6rp2 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 13, 2023

In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said he’s good to go despite getting whacked in the head by Danis on Thursday at the event’s press conference, although the WWE star didn’t remove his mask to keep the mystery in tact. Paul then brought out jiu-jitsu star Gordon Ryan as backup in case Danis “tries any of his jiu-jitsu bulls***.” Ryan then had some choice words for Danis, saying he’s there to bring Danis back to Texas to “wash my car.”

In the other co-headliner, KSI and Tommy Fury’s bout is official with the face of Misfits Boxing making weight at 181.3 pounds, while Fury tipped the scales at 182.6 pounds, before having a fiery faceoff of their own.

The complete Prime Card weigh-in results are below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI (181.3) vs. Tommy Fury (182.6)

Logan Paul (194.4) vs. Dillon Danis (195)

Salt Papi (161.9) vs. Slim (163.5)

Deen the Great (129.3) vs. Walid Sharks (128.2)

King Kenny (168.7) vs. Anthony Taylor (169.8)

Whindersson Nunes (174.8) vs. My Mate Nate (173.5)

Alex Wassabi (163.9) & NichLmao (164.5) vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda (164.4) & BDave (164.7)

Preliminary Card

Chase DeMoor (241) vs. Tempo Arts (273)

Swarmz (171) vs. Ed Matthews (164.1)

Astrid Wett (112.2) vs. Alexia Grace (110.5)

S-X (212) vs. DTG (217.8)