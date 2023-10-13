Heck of a Morning: UFC’s response to USADA, recapping chaotic news week

This week will go down as one of the most chaotic weeks in recent memory in the UFC and combat sports with the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman revealed as short notice fights for UFC 294, along with the end of the UFC and USADA era.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his reaction to the UFC’s response to USADA with Jeff Novitzky and Hunter Campbell, and the new third party handling the drug testing policy beginning in 2024. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC 294 shakeups, the road to Chimaev vs. Usman, Volkanovski’s legacy should he defeat Makhachev, the possibility of Makhachev moving up to 170 in the future, where Belal Muhammad goes from here, Michel Pereira’s middleweight debut on Saturday at UFC Vegas 81, and more.

