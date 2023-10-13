Drake’s streak of massive bets will continue this weekend, when YouTube celebrity Logan Paul meets jiu-jitsu veteran Dillon Danis in the boxing ring for an exhibition match at Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card in Manchester, England.

The duo will collide in the co-main event right under KSI vs. Tommy Fury, and the 36-year-old Canadian rapper is backing Paul to stop Danis, confident enough to place a $850,000 on the finish.

“Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores,” Drake wrote on Instagram.

“Dillon all day,” former UFC champion Conor McGregor responded in the comments.

Danis, 0-0 in boxing, made the match personal by attacking Paul’s girlfriend for weeks ahead of the event. Once touted as a promising jiu-jitsu player, Danis has now been inactive since June 2019, when he improved to 2-0 in MMA for Bellator.

Paul, 0-1 as a professional boxer with a defeat to KSI, last entered the ring to face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bouts in June 2021, going to a decision after eight rounds.