Paul vs. Danis and KSI vs. Fury Prime Card weigh-in video

At the Paul vs. Danis and KSI vs. Fury weigh-ins Friday in Manchester, Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KSI, and Tommy Fury will step on the scale for Misfits Boxing’s Prime Card.

KSI and Fury have to hit 183 pounds, the contracted limit for their main event showdown.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will compete in a cruiserweight contest and will have to hit 200 pounds.

Watch highlights of the official weigh-ins here.

The Prime Card weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The complete Prime Card weigh-in results are below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV and PPV.com at 2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Preliminary Card

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG