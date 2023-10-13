UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 81 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 81 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 81 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Viviane Araújo

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda (130)

Cameron Saaiman (135.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. T.J. Brown

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira (133)

Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Brendan Marotte (155.5)

Irina Alekseeva (135) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5)

Chris Gutiérrez vs. Alatengheili (136)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Emily Ducote (115.5)