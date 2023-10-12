Video: Dillon Danis blasts Logan Paul in the face with microphone, near riot breaks out at Misfits faceoff

The volatility building between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally boiled over on Thursday.

The fighters came face-to-face at the Misfits Boxing pre-fight press conference just two days ahead of their scheduled boxing match. Paul and Danis engaged in a heated war of words, and once the back-and-forth verbal exchange ended, the fighters were supposed to step into a cage to face off with a plexiglass divider keeping them separated, but they never made it that far.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis exchange bottle throws before being escorted off stage #PaulDanis #XSeries10 pic.twitter.com/LJNWoT56uS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

As they marched towards each other, Paul threw a bottle at Danis, which prompted the Bellator fighter to return the favor by launching his microphone right at Paul’s face. Danis jumped in the air as he threw the microphone at Paul, although it’s not clear if there was any damage done to the social influencer turned boxer.

Security rushed to keep them separated as Paul and Danis were ready to throw down two days before they’re actually supposed to meet in the ring. Members of the security team had to continue pushing Danis backward as he tried to get at Paul before everyone ultimately cleared the stage.

Danis actually returned to the stage during a separate press conference featuring KSI and Tommy Fury, who are competing in the main event on the same card, but he stayed off to the side while being embraced by Tommy’s father, John Fury.

The faceoff between the fighters never actually happened as the press conference came to an end after KSI and Fury spent several minutes jawing at each other before the entire event shut down.