Heck of a Morning: Is Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev more intriguing than Paulo Costa fight?

Khamzat Chimaev will still compete at UFC 294 despite Paulo Costa being forced to withdraw following elbow surgery, but now Chimaev faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on short notice. Is this new co-main event more intriguing than the original?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the Chimaev vs. Usman booking, if it’s the more interesting matchup, and what is at stake for both fighters ahead of next Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view event. Additionally, listener topics include Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2, UFC and USADA parting ways at the end of the year, where Belal Muhammad now goes with Usman taking the Chimaev fight, Saturday’s Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza main event, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.