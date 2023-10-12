Between the Links: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, Chimaev vs. Usman, Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul, UFC and USADA

UFC 294 looks a bit different at the top with Charles Oliveira being forced to exit his main event rematch for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski now steps in for his shot at redemption on less than two weeks’ notice.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to the new main event for next weekend’s UFC pay-per-view event, if the fight is more intriguing than the original booking, if Volkanovski is in a win-win situation, and more.

Additionally, topics include the new co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, the stakes involved in the middleweight bout, Bobby Green’s big upset win at UFC Vegas 80, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 81 event headlined by Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza, Misfits Boxing’s The PRIME Card featuring the combat return of Dillon Danis as he prepares to step in the ring with WWE star Logan Paul, USADA and UFC parting ways, Conor McGregor being a factor, and much more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.