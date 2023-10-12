 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski says ‘all the pressure’ is on Islam Makhachev in UFC 294 rematch

By Drake Riggs
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is getting his shot at redemption.

It might not be coming as anyone expected but UFC 294 plays host to the big champion vs. champion rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Volkanovski. The pair first went toe-to-toe in February at UFC 284 in Sydney and will now do battle closer to Makhachev’s home in Abu Dhabi.

Former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira was originally supposed to be the one rematching Makhachev. Oliveira suffered defeat a year ago opposite Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, coming up short via a second-round arm-triangle choke. Unfortunately for “Do Bronx,” he suffered a laceration over his eye in training, forcing him out of next weekend’s main event.

“We were told about Charles pulling out and needing a backup,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “They hit me up yesterday, we said, obviously, alright, let’s do it. Obviously, did the negotiations, they did that, I just said, ‘Yeah. Make sure it’s worth it (laughs),’ and let’s do it.

“This is obviously a pretty crazy thing to do. There’s not many fighters out there who probably would do this, especially in my position, but I always say that I will do these things, I am that guy that will do any time, anywhere, any weight, whatever it is. This is just an opportunity to prove that once again.”

Volkanovski, 35, has made it a goal to be an active champion since capturing gold in December 2019. In his first attempt at becoming a dual-division champion, Volkanovski lost his first fight in 22 times out (26-2 overall). Makhachev earned the nod via unanimous decision in a closely contest affair.

“The Great” knows now better than ever how tough and game of an opponent that Makhachev is and despite his strong performance in the first fight, he’s still expecting to be counted out thanks to the short notice nature of the rematch. Volkanovski is currently at +205 as the underdog to Makhachev’s -250 favorite, per BetOnline.ag.

“Would I prefer a better camp? Of course, everyone would,” Volkanovski said. “You know what I’m like with my preparation, I like to make sure. I’m the man for the job. If anyone can do it, if anyone can do this on 12 days notice, off the couch as they would say, it’s me.

“I get to go and shock the world. It’s pretty crazy. Lucky. I’m always training. Have I been on holidays? Yeah. Have I had a couple of drinks here and there? Yeah, I have. But I guess that makes me feel a little fresher, that’s why I’m really excited. A bit different. I don’t feel worn out.”

Featherweight’s finest noted how he got right in the gym after getting everything confirmed. While Makhachev fights for the first time since facing Volkanovski, the same can’t be said for the Australian.

Volkanovski got back in the win column with a brilliant featherweight title defense against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July, finishing “El Pantera” with ground-and-pound strikes in Round 3. During the fight’s build-up, Volkanovski revealed that he was offered the spot against Makhachev that he’s now getting. Ultimately, he wasn’t willing to wait around to remain active and now gets to keep that trend going.

“I didn’t want to wait and now I don’t have to wait at all,” Volkanovski said. “It’s pretty crazy but I think it’s all meant to be. This just adds to the story. Even that close fight we had, this just adds to the story. Me going over there to Abu Dhabi, him with a full camp, all of this stuff.

“I get to shock the world. I can’t wait to go out there and do it. That fight made me a better fighter anyway. Honestly, my training after that and my takedown defense, all that, my scrambling ability, the way I understand the ground. I’ve always had that but I learned so much from that fight and I carried that through in obviously my last camp and after.

“Let’s go out and finish this guy,” he concluded. “No pressure on me, baby. No pressure at all. All the pressure’s on him. I’m coming off the couch. You better do something about it.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-3); UFC 294, Oct. 21

Valesca Machado (12-4) vs. Kalindra Faria (19-9-1); Invicta FC 54, Oct. 27

FINAL THOUGHTS

Even though it might not be the best of circumstances, it really is such a treat to be getting such an insanely epic rematch in the same year as the first. I wasn’t sure we’d ever get it at all.

Thanks for reading!

