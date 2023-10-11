 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Is everyone taking steroids starting in January?’: Fighters react to UFC, USADA breakup

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC X Photo by Richie Banks/Zuffa LLC

For years, fighters with 50 clean drug tests got a nice jacket and a high-five from the UFC’s anti-doping czar.

With the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and UFC ending their partnership in January after eight years, they were left wondering what was next – and what about those jackets?

On Wednesday, USADA announced the end of the partnership. In an uncharacteristic stroke of candor, the anti-doping agency said the partnership became “untenable” over the return of Conor McGregor, who today announced his return to the USADA-administered drug testing pool after leaving it while recovering from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264.

Here’s how fighters reacted to the news on Wednesday.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting