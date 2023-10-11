‘Is everyone taking steroids starting in January?’: Fighters react to UFC, USADA breakup

For years, fighters with 50 clean drug tests got a nice jacket and a high-five from the UFC’s anti-doping czar.

With the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and UFC ending their partnership in January after eight years, they were left wondering what was next – and what about those jackets?

On Wednesday, USADA announced the end of the partnership. In an uncharacteristic stroke of candor, the anti-doping agency said the partnership became “untenable” over the return of Conor McGregor, who today announced his return to the USADA-administered drug testing pool after leaving it while recovering from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264.

Here’s how fighters reacted to the news on Wednesday.

Wait so is everyone taking steroids starting in January? — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 11, 2023

yall bout to start seeing some super athletes lol — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 11, 2023

I was trying to get that usada jacket tho. Wtf. — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 11, 2023

No more Usada?

Fighters until December fighters in January pic.twitter.com/euyI3pmDCw — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 11, 2023

This is crazy what a shit show! https://t.co/BFbjHgIxwG — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 11, 2023

Only fighters replay…. If usada is gone… you taking the juice !? Be honest mofo… #usada #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 11, 2023

I’ve had 22 USADA tests, and 6 commission tests. I want my T-Shirt @usantidoping — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 11, 2023

So many crazy things today! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 11, 2023

Conor killed USADA, holy shit — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 11, 2023

Wild



Volks the



Usman is a badass



UFC X USADA is no more https://t.co/3xFe5n2Ida — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) October 11, 2023

With all this USADA talk going on.. We know there is a certain group of guys who played by the rules, and a major group that didn't/doesn’t .. and now that the rules are somewhat unknown .. at least there’s some potential for a level playing field.. — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) October 12, 2023

Atleast I don’t have to hold my piss when I wake up early — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 11, 2023

Have they said what organization? Before usada it was athletic commissions and you’d only get tested night of fight. There’s no athletic commission in a lot of the world https://t.co/GAKDurCuaf — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 12, 2023

TRT KG unlocked ‼️ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 11, 2023