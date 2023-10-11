 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reaction: Kamaru Usman steps in against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

By Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3
Kamaru Usman
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 294 has had another major change!

After suffering a staph infection that necessitated another surgery, Paulo Costa is officially out of his scheduled co-main event fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, and former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is stepping in. This will be Usman’s first fight at middleweight and his first bout since losing his rematch with Leon Edwards at UFC 286.

This massive change comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Alexander Volkanovski will be stepping in on 10 days’ notice to rematch Islam Makhachev in the main event of the same fight card, replacing an injured Charles Oliveira.

Given the enormity of this breaking news, MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee circled the wagons for an emergency reaction pod, discussing what just happened, what comes next for all parties involved, and whether these unexpected changes actually made UFC 294 a more compelling fight card.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting