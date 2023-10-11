With Paulo Costa out, Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev booked as new UFC 294 co-main event

Paulo Costa’s loss will be Kamaru Usman’s gain.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White announced that Costa would not be able to compete at his scheduled UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev after he underwent surgery on his elbow just a few weeks ago. According to Costa, doctors wouldn’t allow him to compete and he was pulled from the card.

I go resume : I got Staphylococcus bacteria inside my elbow and doctors is pulling me out the Fight — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 11, 2023

In his place steps Usman, who accepted the fight with Chimaev on less than two weeks’ notice as the former UFC welterweight champion moves up to 185 pounds to compete in the co-main event in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21.

In less than 24 hours, UFC 294 has now switched both the main and co-main events with Islam Makhachev facing Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch after Charles Oliveira was also forced off the card due to a nasty cut he suffered in training. Chimaev vs. Usman now serves as the co-headliner with Costa unable to compete.

Usman will be making his first appearance at middleweight after establishing himself as arguably one of the top welterweights in the history of the UFC. During his career with the UFC, Usman rattled off 15 consecutive wins in a row before dropping back-to-back fights to Leon Edwards.

Usman had actually flirted with a potential showdown against Chimaev previously but at that time, the proposed matchup was expected at welterweight.

Chimaev ultimately decided to compete at 185 pounds instead but it turns out he’ll still get the chance to face Usman on Oct. 14.

UFC 294 takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with a special 2 p.m. ET start time for the pay-per-view.