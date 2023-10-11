UFC books first-ever card in Saudi Arabia for March 2024

The UFC will expand its global footprint yet again with a first ever card scheduled in Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The promotion will take an inaugural UFC Fight Night card there on March 2, 2024 with fights still to be determined in the coming months. Promotion officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

The UFC going to Saudi Arabia comes just weeks after the organization officially merged with WWE under the new TKO Group Holdings banner with Endeavor serving as a majority shareholder in the company.

WWE has maintained a strong partnership with Saudi Arabia in recent years after inking a lucrative contract to bring at least two marquee events there per year. The deal reportedly pays $50 million per year to WWE.

The next major WWE card in Saudi Arabia is already scheduled on Nov. 4.

Much like WWE, the UFC card will be conducted in partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

Of course, Saudi Arabia has become a major player in sports and entertainment in recent years including deals in golf, auto racing and major boxing events. In fact, ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will battle Tyson Fury in a marquee boxing match taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28.

There’s no word yet if this first UFC event will serve as a larger partnership with Saudi Arabia. For now, the UFC will take a debut card there in March 2024.