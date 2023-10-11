‘That’s so much better than drugs’: Dillon Danis chokes out OnlyFans model Elle Brooke

Misfits Boxing headliner Dillon Danis picked up his first submission victory in a while at the open workouts for his clash with Logan Paul at Misfits Boxing’s PRIME card.

Danis, a decorated jiu-jitsu player, showed OnlyFans model Elle Brooke what it’s like to get choked out. Brooke had a visceral reaction to the experience, twitching as she lost consciousness. UFC vet Phil Hawes was thankfully there to hold her up with Danis.

When Brooke awoke, she compared the experience to being on the party drug MDMA.

“That’s so much better than drugs,” an astonished Brooke said as Danis and Hawes laughed.

Check out the video below:

Elle Brooks (Influencer boxer/OnlyFans model/Man City fan) asked Dillon Danis to put her to sleep. So he did. pic.twitter.com/dPD0vO7mnG — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 11, 2023

After much speculation about whether he’d show up to fight, Danis arrived in Manchester for the grudge match with Paul, whose fiancee Nina Agdal has sued him in federal court for alleged violations of revenge porn laws by posting explicit photos of her online.

Danis had fun with his time in the ring for open workouts, doing a grappling (and pro-wrestling) session with Hawes instead of hitting mitts. His contest with Paul is scheduled for six rounds at 195 pounds and takes place at AO Arena in Manchester, U.K.

The PRIME card is headlined by a boxing match between Tommy Fury and KSI and airs on DAZN pay-per-view.