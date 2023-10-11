Islam Makhachev reveals UFC wanted Justin Gaethje fight before securing Alexander Volkanovski rematch

Islam Makhachev just wanted to fight, and he didn’t care much about his opponent.

That’s the reaction that the reigning lightweight champion had after learning that Charles Oliveira was dropping out of their scheduled rematch at UFC 294 on Oct. 21. Oliveira suffered a nasty cut in one of his final training sessions before traveling to Abu Dhabi, which forced him to pull out of the fight with Makhachev.

In the end, the UFC secured featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski as a replacement after he battled to a razor-close decision with Makhachev back in February.

“My manager Ali [Abdelaziz] sent me a message ‘your opponent pulled out’ and I just gave him a message back ‘fight someone, it doesn’t matter who it’s going to be’ just that I want to fight in Abu Dhabi,” Makhachev revealed when speaking to TSN. “Because I’m already close to the weight and the last three months training so hard and I want to beat someone.

“I go to sleep and wake up to the training and he send me the pictures — it’s going to be second round with Volkanovski.”

Volkanovski actually called for a rematch against Makhachev long before circumstances unfolded that had the UFC calling him to take the fight on less than two weeks’ notice.

With Oliveira out, the UFC immediately scrambled to find a replacement and Makhachev says the promotion actually sought out a different option before eventually landing back on the rematch with Volkanovski.

“It’s hard to pick someone 10 days [before the fight],” Makhachev said. “I heard they called [Justin] Gaethje but Gaethje said ‘I cannot make weight because [it’s 10 days’ notice].’ We don’t have many opinions.

“Of course I don’t want to fight with someone out of the rankings. But I said find someone because I’m the best in the world. When the UFC calls me and gives me someone, I never say yes, no or choose someone. I just sign the contract and that’s it.”

By all accounts, Justin Gaethje secured his spot as the No. 1 contender in the division after he knocked out Dustin Poirier in July. Unfortunately, it appears the timing to compete on such short notice just didn’t work out for Gaethje.

Even before Gaethje got the call, Makhachev believed Mateusz Gamrot might get the fight after he accepted a role as the backup to the main event fight at UFC 294.

“I [thought] they would give me [Mateusz] Gamrot, but I heard Gamrot didn’t get this fight,” Makhachev said. “When they said it’s going to be Volkanovski, it’s not a big surprise for me because this guy take fights on 10 days’ short notice, he will come, he don’t put his belt [on the line], he just make money. This is it.”

The fight will give Volkanovski the chance to avenge his past loss but there’s still plenty on the line for Makhachev as well after he had to gut out a victory in their first encounter.

“Honestly, I’m happy,” Makhachev said about fighting Volkanovski again. “Because after the last fight we have many questions. All answers are going to be in Abu Dhabi for sure.”