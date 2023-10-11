Video: John Fury rages at KSI, Logan Paul’s dad during Misfits PRIME open workout

John Fury raged again at the open workout for the Misfits Boxing card’s open workout, clashing with headliner KSI and, reportedly, Logan Paul’s father, Greg.

Fury attended the workout in support of son Tommy Fury, who faces KSI in the headliner of Saturday’s boxing card in Manchester. As the younger Fury did an interview on the floor, John Fury directed his attention to a balcony overhead where KSI was located.

Cameras caught a water bottle flying in KSI’s direction, bouncing off a glass railing. KSI quickly returned fire by spitting in the direction of the bottle, which appeared to be where John Fury was standing below. Misfits Boxing broadcaster DAZN said Fury threw the water bottle.

Chaos at the open workouts as John Fury just threw a water bottle at @KSI



— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 11, 2023

That wasn’t the end of John Fury’s time at the workout. Cameras showed him in what appeared to be an argument with a man identified as Greg Paul, the father of Logan and Jake Paul, as security and onlookers milled about around the workout area.

Greg Paul appeared to laugh off Fury’s initial outburst, but security quickly intervened as the interaction turned hostile, and Fury lunged between two platforms to get at Paul. The elder Paul is in Manchester to support Logan Paul in his boxing match against Dillon Danis, which co-headlines the fight card at AO Arena in Manchester.

Greg Paul and John Fury nearly get in a fight…

John Fury, who’s also the father and coach of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, has been at the center of several outbursts. He flipped over a table in a rage during the press conference for Saturday’s bout, resulting in its early ending as security guards worked to break up the clash.