Video: Dillon Danis shows off jiu-jitsu, acrobatic wrestling moves at Misfits Boxing open workout

Dillon Danis turned his Misfits Boxing open workout for Logan Paul into a spectacle.

Though he is set to meet Paul in the ring this Saturday on the PRIME Card this Saturday in Manchester, England, there was little actual boxing involved in Danis’ workout. Instead, Danis showed off his noted Brazilian jiu-jitsu expertise and sprinkled in a few professional wrestling moves with assistance from UFC middleweight Phil Hawes.

See highlights of Danis’ workout below.

Danis slammed Hawes to the mat several times and demonstrated joint locks, chokes, and even an omoplata as he made no attempt to display any boxing whatsoever. At one point, Hawes lay on the mat so that Danis could execute a high-flying somersault move off of the top rope onto him.

The pro wrestling nod was likely a shot at Paul, who recently signed with the WWE and has been featured in several of that companies tent-pole events.

As amusing as Danis’ antics may be, none of that will matter on Saturday when he competes in a combat sports contest for the first time since Bellator 222 in June 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey via first-round armbar to improve to 2-0 in MMA.

Paul competes in his second pro boxing bout and his first since an exhibition match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 that went the full eight rounds and ended with no official score.