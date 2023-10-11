 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Bets Barred: Best bets for UFC Vegas 81, plus KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

By Jed Meshew and Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boxing In London - KSI v Joe Fournier MF &amp; DAZN: X Series 007
KSI and Tommy Fury face off
Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Following the unpredictable UFC Vegas 80, the world’s leading MMA promotion returns with UFC Vegas 81 and an unheralded fight card from the Apex, headlined by a featherweight tilt between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. That’s not the real main event this weekend though as influencer boxing returns with arguably the biggest event of the month, featuring matchups between KSI and Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Conner Burks is out this week for travel so the esteemed Mike Heck once again comes to the rescue to chop it up with Jed Meshew about both major events this weekend. Topics include a number of live dogs on the UFC card, of couple of intriguing prop possibilities, and Mike Heck even placing a wager on whether or not Dillon Danis shows up to the fight.

Tune in for episode 65 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting