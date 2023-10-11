No Bets Barred: Best bets for UFC Vegas 81, plus KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Following the unpredictable UFC Vegas 80, the world’s leading MMA promotion returns with UFC Vegas 81 and an unheralded fight card from the Apex, headlined by a featherweight tilt between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. That’s not the real main event this weekend though as influencer boxing returns with arguably the biggest event of the month, featuring matchups between KSI and Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Conner Burks is out this week for travel so the esteemed Mike Heck once again comes to the rescue to chop it up with Jed Meshew about both major events this weekend. Topics include a number of live dogs on the UFC card, of couple of intriguing prop possibilities, and Mike Heck even placing a wager on whether or not Dillon Danis shows up to the fight.

Tune in for episode 65 of No Bets Barred.

