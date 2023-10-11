Conor McGregor claims he’s officially back in USADA testing pool

Conor McGregor appears to have put the wheels in motion for his comeback.

“The Notorious” informally announced last week via social media that he had submitted paperwork to the USADA to return to the agency’s drug-testing pool. McGregor must undergo six months of testing before fighting again after previously exiting the pool due to being out of competition since July 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

UFC CEO Dana White also said that he expected McGregor to officially be back in the testing pool soon and on Wednesday, McGregor posted what appears to be a message from the USADA stating that he is now subject to testing in preparation for a fight in 2024.

See the portion of the message that McGregor posted here:

“Dear Conor McGregor, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) would like to take a moment to welcome you back as a member of the UFC Registered Testing Pool (RTP).”

Should McGregor’s testing begin this week, he will be eligible to compete in April 2024. Who he will actually be booked against is anyone’s guess, though lightweight contender Michael Chandler has long been the front-runner. Chandler has frequently called for a fight with McGregor and the two recently served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 with a future clash hyped up during the show.