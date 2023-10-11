Filed under: News Latest News Videos Misfits Prime open workouts video By MMA Fighting Newswire Oct 11, 2023, 10:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter The Misfits Prime open workouts video will feature a host of stars from Saturday’s event, including KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis. The video is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET above. Get the latest gear UFC 293 Event T-Shirt UFC 293 Matchup Tee UFC 293 Sydney City Tee Israel Adesanya Walkouts to Knockouts Tee Sean Strickland Crest Tee Israel Adesanya Authentic Walkout Jersey Israel Adesanya Authentic Walkout Hoodie Tai Tuivasa Shoey T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Charles Oliveira out; Alexander Volkanovski now faces Islam Makhachev in UFC 294 main event UFC 294: Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight in jeopardy, Dana White reveals Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed ahead of Oct. 28 showdown Morning Report: Gordon Ryan details training with Jon Jones, explains how he’s ‘a lot like GSP’ Paulo Costa claims he had surgery five weeks before UFC 294 fight with Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa clears up injury concerns, vows to beat Khamzat Chimaev despite recent surgery Loading comments...
