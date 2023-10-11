 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There is a new lightweight championship main event for UFC 294 as Charles Oliveira is out, and Alexander Volkanovski is in to get a second crack at Islam Makhachev next Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

On a special pop-up edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news that broke last night, if this rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski is more intriguing than the originally scheduled bout, what this could mean for the featherweight division, and more. Additionally, listener questions include Dana White revealing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa is in jeopardy, who could step in and replace Costa if needed, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting