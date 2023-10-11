Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski replacing Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

There is a new lightweight championship main event for UFC 294 as Charles Oliveira is out, and Alexander Volkanovski is in to get a second crack at Islam Makhachev next Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

On a special pop-up edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news that broke last night, if this rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski is more intriguing than the originally scheduled bout, what this could mean for the featherweight division, and more. Additionally, listener questions include Dana White revealing Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa is in jeopardy, who could step in and replace Costa if needed, and much more.

