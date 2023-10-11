The MMA Hour LIVE from Manchester with Mike Perry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life for a special episode on scene in Manchester, U.K., site of Saturday’s Misfits PRIME card.

Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look to the new UFC 294 main event and possibly new co-main event.

2 p.m. Mike Perry will discuss possibly fighting on Saturday’s Misfits Prime card and more.

2:45 p.m.: We answer your best questions On The Nose.

3:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest selection, and GC makes his picks for the upcoming weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.