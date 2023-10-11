The MMA Hour LIVE from Manchester with Mike Perry

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life for a special episode on scene in Manchester, U.K., site of Saturday’s Misfits PRIME card.
Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We take a closer look to the new UFC 294 main event and possibly new co-main event.
2 p.m. Mike Perry will discuss possibly fighting on Saturday’s Misfits Prime card and more.
2:45 p.m.: We answer your best questions On The Nose.
3:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest selection, and GC makes his picks for the upcoming weekend.
For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Loading comments...