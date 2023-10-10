Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana added to UFC 297

Strawweight vets Gillian Robertson and Polyana Viana are set to face off next year at UFC 297.

Robertson confirmed on social media her matchup with Viana for the Jan. 20 pay-per-view, which takes place at Toronto in a venue to be confirmed. An additional person with knowledge of the booking confirmed it to MMA Fighting.

Both Robertson and Viana are on the rebound from recent setbacks. For Robertson, it was a decision loss to Tabatha Ricci at UFC on ABC 5 that sent her back to the drawing board after a return to strawweight and armbar win over Piera Rodriguez.

For Viana, the setback was an arm-triangle submission loss to Iasmin Lucindo, which reversed a knockout win over Jinh Yu Frey in her previous outing.

Robertson and Viana respectively carry UFC records of 9-6 and 4-5.

The headliner for UFC 297 is expected to feature a featherweight title fight against champ Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.