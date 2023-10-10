Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card full lineup

KSI will have his biggest test to date against Tommy Fury, but the headlines have been stolen by the co-headliner of this weekend’s Misfits Boxing event.

The PRIME Card takes place this Saturday in Manchester, England, and KSI and Fury will battle for the Misfits cruiserweight title in the headliner.

In the co-headliner of the card, Logan Paul faces the outspoken Dillon Danis in the two-time Bellator competitor’s first fight since submitting Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

The main card will also feature Salt Papi vs. Slim, while Anthony Taylor returns to the Misfits ring to face King Kenny — a finalist from the KingPyn boxing tournament that abruptly ended.

Check out the full lineup for Saturday’s Misfits Boxing event below.

Main Card (2 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV)

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs. Slim

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Lucas Pineda & B Dave

Preliminary Card

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia

Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts

SX vs. DTG