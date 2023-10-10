Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed ahead of Oct. 28 showdown

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will battle it out in one of the most talked about fights in 2023 with the boxing match set for pay-per-view on Oct. 28.

The cost for the fight was finally revealed on Tuesday with Fury vs. Ngannou priced at $79.99 with the event airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view as well as all traditional pay-per-view outlets.

That price matches the typical cost for a UFC pay-per-view, which was raised to $79.99 this past December as part of the promotion’s overall deal with ESPN.

The fight will serve as Fury’s first action since he wiped out Derek Chisora with a TKO in the 10th round when they clashed this past December. The fight with Ngannou will be a professional bout that will go on both fighters’ records but Fury’s WBC title will not be up for grabs.

Of course, Fury has already signed onto his next fight after Ngannou with “The Gypsy King” slated to face Oleksandr Usyk in either late 2023 or early 2024.

As for Ngannou, this will be his professional boxing debut after he left the UFC as heavyweight champion following the end of his contract. Once he hit free agency, Ngannou inked a multi-fight deal with the PFL for his MMA career but then got his dream fight when he signed to face Fury in October.

The bout between Fury and Ngannou will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a full card and bout order still to be determined. The pay-per-view broadcast is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. ET.