Heck of a Morning: Does Paulo Costa’s elbow surgery change your view on UFC 294 bout vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

Paulo Costa made headlines on Monday after revealing he had elbow surgery a few weeks back ahead of his scheduled UFC 294 co-main event bout with Khamzat Chimaev, and on top of that, vowed to not only show up to face Chimaev, but beat him. Does the reveal change how you view the matchup?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the news, why Costa may not be getting enough credit heading in, and if this changes things less than two weeks from the contest. Additionally, listener topics include Bobby Green’s big finish of Grant Dawson and where he goes from UFC Vegas 80, Usman Nurmagomedov’s ceiling after his one-sided title defense at Bellator 300, Joaquin Buckley and Joe Pyfer getting big wins this past Saturday and what could be next for them, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.