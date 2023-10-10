 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DWCS Results: Season 7, Week 10

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 10
Ramon Taveras and Cortavious Romious
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has DWCS results for the 10th week of the seventh season from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

In the main event, Ramon Taveras (8-2) and Cortavious Romious (5-1) will clash in a bantamweight contest.

Tuesday night’s lineup has six bouts featuring UFC hopefuls. The card marks the season finale of the latest Contender Series campaign.

Bantamweights are also featured in the co-main event, which sees Rickson Zenidim (14-1) fight Andre Lima (6-0).

Check out DWCS Season 7: Week 10 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ LIVE now)

Ramon Taveras vs. Cortavious Romious

Rickson Zenidim vs. Andre Lima

Connor Matthews def. Jair Farias via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Torrez Finney def. Yuri Panferov via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:43

Marquel Mederos def. Issa Isakov via TKO (knee) - Round 1, 4:09

Lucas Rocha def. Davi Bittencourt via KO (knee) - Round 2, 0:18

