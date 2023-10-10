Matt Brown questions if winning really matters to Dillon Danis: ‘He embraces being the f****** clown of the sport’

Truth be told, Matt Brown couldn’t care less who wins between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis when they clash in a boxing match on Saturday.

Skill for skill, the UFC veteran doesn’t expect much from two novice fighters, but he has been drawn to the relentless troll job Danis unleashed on Paul and his fiancée Nina Agdal. The relentless posts on social media, which included sexually explicit photos and videos, ultimately led to Agdal filing a lawsuit and a restraining order against Danis.

In theory, Paul will take out his anger and frustration on Danis in the ring this weekend, but Brown doesn’t know if the fight or the result really matters that much to the former grappling champion and two-time Bellator veteran.

“I don’t know if Dillon feels that pressure,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I don’t know if he’s just liking the attention. Because this guy has to be so used to just being the laughing stock. When you look back on his posts on Instagram, I haven’t followed him for a long time, but every now and then Gordon [Ryan] would talk s*** about him or something and you would look and this dude brings it on himself.

“It’s almost like he embraces being the f****** clown of the sport. I don’t know if he’s going to feel that pressure, if he even cares if he goes in there and gets knocked out looking like a f******* idiot. I don’t know if he will. I don’t know if he has that respect for himself.”

While Danis talks a big game in interviews and through social media, he hasn’t competed in anything related to combat sports since 2019, however he constantly touts that he would wipe out the top fighters in MMA, including UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Perhaps that’s just overwhelming confidence, but Brown doesn’t buy it, especially seeing the kinds of reactions Danis constantly receives when he makes those outlandish claims.

That’s why Brown questions the real motivation behind Danis’ campaign to build anticipation towards his showdown with Paul, because it really might all be about gaining followers and attention rather than actually trying to win a fight.

“I don’t know if he actually gives a f*** if he wins or loses this fight or not,” Brown said. “He’s comfortable being the laughing stock. He’s comfortable with people not thinking anything of him. He kind of embraces it.

“It’s so strange to me. He has no dignity or self-respect for himself, and maybe he’s making good money doing it, just embracing that character for that. I wasn’t brought up that way. You f****** respect yourself and you hold your head up high. You fight for who you are. I think he was just brought up different.”

Even if Danis loses, Brown expects his demeanor to stay exactly the same, and he’ll probably ratchet up his trash talk to irritate Paul more and more.

“It makes you think, Logan is probably going to go f*** this dude up, and what’s Logan going to do?” Brown said. “‘Oh, I f***** you up so you can’t be talking s*** about my wife,’ and then Dillon’s going to go back and post more s*** about his wife.”

Despite his lack of interest in the actual fight, Brown says there’s at least one aspect of the entire rivalry between Paul and Danis that he does want to witness on Saturday.

“I’m certainly not watching for the skill of the fight — but I don’t want to watch because I really don’t even care who wins, but after one of them wins, there’s going to be a s*** show,” Brown said. “There’s going to be some s*** go down.

“They might take off the gloves and fight. There might be f****** riots or corners fighting. This could get really exciting. That is the real interesting part here. Not the f****** fight.”

Listen to new episodes of The Fighter vs. The Writer every Tuesday with audio only versions of the podcast available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.