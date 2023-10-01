Canelo Alvarez shuts down potential fight with Terence Crawford: ‘He’s not in the plan’

Canelo Alvarez wants bigger challenges, so fighting an opponent from three weight classes below his own doesn’t seem to qualify.

That’s the word from the 33-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion after he dispatched Jermell Charlo in lopsided fashion on Saturday night. Immediately afterward Canelo’s victory there were calls for a potential showdown with Terence Crawford, who is widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in all of boxing right now.

As a welterweight, Crawford would be giving up 21 pounds — and it doesn’t look as if Canelo wants to brandish a reputation where he keeps beating up smaller opposition.

“You know, I always say if the fight makes sense, why not? But he’s not in the plan,” Canelo said when asked about Crawford at Saturday’s post-fight press conference. “Like I said, if it makes sense, maybe. I don’t know right now. I’m just going to enjoy this fight. Then you’re going to know what’s next for sure.”

Throughout his career, Canelo has continuously bumped up in weight to give himself bigger and more difficult challenges. It seems like that’s more of what he wants now, especially after thumping a junior middleweight like Charlo.

Over 12 rounds, Canelo bullied Charlo around the ring while unleashing ferocious and powerful combinations to the head and body. Canelo scored a knockdown in the seventh round and Charlo ended up spending the majority of the fight in survival mode.

“I think that happens with a lot of fighters,” Canelo explained. “That’s not on my mind to just survive. But I did my job. I think he never do something to win.

“That was my plan. Neutralize everything what he’s going to come with. He’s a counter-puncher with that left hand, and I tried to not get hit. Sometimes a fighter can’t do anything in the ring too.”

With his latest win under his belt, Canelo hopes he’s silenced some of the doubters who declared him past his prime following a lackluster performance against John Ryder.

Of course, Canelo dealt with a hand injury that plagued him during that fight, but now that he’s healthy again, the Mexican superstar promises he’s back and better than ever before.

“My hand is 100 percent and I feel good,” Alvarez said. “I feel great and I’m still in my prime. I feel fresh, I’m ready.

“I think this is Canelo. I’m back. Finally, I’m back. I feel confident right now. I feel great. I’m so happy because I didn’t feel like this for a long time. Now I’m back.”