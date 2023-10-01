Terence Crawford tears into Jermell Charlo after blowout Canelo loss, callout: ‘You should be ashamed’

Terence Crawford was not impressed by Jermell Charlo’s performance.

Charlo, boxing’s undisputed light middleweight world champion, suffered a one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, losing in a listless effort by scores of 119-108, 118-109, and 118-109. Charlo’s attempt to jump up two weight classes and upset the undisputed super middleweight champ was ambitious, but ultimately Alvarez bullied Charlo around the ring and had his way throughout the 12-round bout.

But that didn’t stop Charlo (35-2-1) from calling his shot and challenging Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champ and current No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in boxing.

“I’m down to fight whoever, you know? Hey, I want to fight Terence Crawford. F*** that. I could fight Terence Crawford at my weight division,” Charlo said post-fight. “Yeah, yeah, I know he’s somewhere around this joint. Tell Terence. Yeah, yeah, I’ll fight Terence Crawford. Let him fight Errol Spence or whatever they got going on, get that out of the way, I’m waiting. I’m about to get back right into training. Tell him don’t worry about it.”

Crawford, however, did not take Charlo’s callout lightly.

The pound-for-pound king responded with a flurry of hostile tweets, which can read below.

@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Congratulations @Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

