Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo post-fight press conference video

The Canelo vs. Charlo post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the ring, and we have the live video above at MMAFighting.com.

Alvarez vs. Charlo took place Sept. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) and Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Alvarez’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles.

The Canelo vs. Charlo post-fight press conference takes place about 30 or so minutes after the main event ends, meaning it will start around 1:30 a.m. ET.