 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Canelo TURNT‘: Fighters react to Canelo Alvarez’s domination of Jermell Charlo

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fourteen pounds made a world of difference for Jermell Charlo as he tried in vain to upset super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez muscled Charlo around the ring, outstriking him at almost every turn before a unanimous decision victory by scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109.

Check out what fighters had to say about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting