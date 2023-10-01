‘Canelo TURNT‘: Fighters react to Canelo Alvarez’s domination of Jermell Charlo

Fourteen pounds made a world of difference for Jermell Charlo as he tried in vain to upset super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez muscled Charlo around the ring, outstriking him at almost every turn before a unanimous decision victory by scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109.

Check out what fighters had to say about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on Saturday in Las Vegas.

@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

We about this thing! pic.twitter.com/ceQQUUFUUf — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 1, 2023

Canelo TURNT ‼️ I love it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 1, 2023

Things get very real inside that ring. #CaneloCharlo — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) October 1, 2023

I see that little weasel Espinosa in the crowd #CaneloCharlo — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) October 1, 2023

Charlo hasn't made a committed effort to try to win this fight all night. He showed up for a check and is fighting like a guy more focused on not getting hurt than he is to win #canelocharlo — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 1, 2023

Canelo got Mexican lil durk in his corner — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 1, 2023

Give credit to Canelo I thought he’d win but in a competitive fight, not a one-sided one as it turned out to be. #CaneloCharlo — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 1, 2023

Canelo DOMINATING this fight! #CaneloCharlo — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) October 1, 2023

Congratulations to Canelo on a smooth victory — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 1, 2023

Charlo didn’t want to win — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 1, 2023

I had the same thought lol https://t.co/CBoK8nFlC4 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) October 1, 2023

And he has all the power and the stage to acclaim himself the Greatest, & if u have the guts to dare disagree ur the Pariah. Hail Caesar. #CaneloCharlo — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 1, 2023

Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023