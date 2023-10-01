 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their super middleweight championship title bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Alvarez vs. Charlo took place Sept. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) and Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Alvarez’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles.

The fight aired live on Showtime and FITE TV.

Catch more video highlights below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting