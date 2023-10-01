Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their super middleweight championship title bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Alvarez vs. Charlo took place Sept. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) and Jermell Charlo (35-1-1) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Alvarez’s IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles.

The fight aired live on Showtime and FITE TV.

Catch more video highlights below.

Halfway home #CaneloCharlo is live now on SHO PPV. pic.twitter.com/VWYK08ADVR — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) October 1, 2023

A ringside view of @Canelo's chopping right that forced Charlo to take a knee. #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/QF2WNZoRZ8 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023

Charlo needs a TKO to win this fight..he is far behind on all scorecards #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/P2nWdKcqrg — Kizuri Monchi Semilore (@DantePasusu) October 1, 2023

The protects his kingdom @Canelo showcases his dominance from start to finish in a UD win over Charlo. #CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/aBpnjUXBnw — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 1, 2023