‘I can’t wait to beat up this a******’: Francisco Trinaldo calls out Mike Perry for BKFC brawl

Francisco Trinaldo wants to change things up after more than a decade in the UFC, and he wants Mike Perry to be his first opponent in a new sport.

“Massaranduba” parted ways with the UFC in late 2022 following a decision loss to Randy Brown. He left with an octagon record of 18-8 and wins over the likes of Paul Felder, Jim Miller, Evan Dunham, and Bobby Green.

The Brazilian talent said he wanted to fight Perry in the UFC, but Perry “always handpicked fights.”

“I can’t want to beat up this a******,” Trinaldo told MMA Fighting. “I’m sure I can go to BKFC and put a beating on him. He keeps saying there’s no man out there to fight him, yet here I am. I can’t wait, man. I think that’s a good fight.”

Perry has won three consecutive appearances in the BKFC ring, including victories over MMA stars Luke Rockhold and Michael Page, after going 7-8 in the UFC between 2016 and 2021.

“It would be a bloody fight,” Trinaldo said. “I won’t make things easy for him. I was born for this. His boxing is good, but I know mine is better.”

The final member of the original cast of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil to depart the UFC roster, Trinaldo said he hasn’t fought in nearly a year but “never stopped training six days a week” at American Top Team in Florida.

Although the 45-year-old veteran won’t declare his retirement from MMA after 37 professional bouts over nearly two decades, his focus now is to make money and punch faces in bare-knuckle boxing.

“BKFC will pay me good money, because people want to see me in there after my career in the UFC,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of fights in the UFC, and now I want to fight at BKFC. And I’m coming for Mike Perry.”