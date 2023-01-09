The MMA Hour with KSI, Marlon Vera, Terrance McKinney, and darts champ Michael Smith

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We look back at the weekend in combat sports.

1:40 p.m.: UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney previews his upcoming fight against Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283.

2 p.m.: Darts champion Michael Smith looks back on his viral title-winning performance and the recent rise of professional darts online.

2:30 p.m.: GC gazes into his crystal ball to make his futures bets for 2023.

3 p.m.: KSI discusses his failed attempt to box Dillon Danis and his upcoming bout against late-replacement FaZe Temperrr.

3:30 p.m.: Marlon “Chito” Vera returns to preview his Feb. 18 fight against Cory Sandhagen and break down the UFC’s landscape at 135 pounds.

