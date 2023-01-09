On To the Next One, 2023 predictions extravaganza: Look ahead for Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Khamzat Chimaev, and more

Could 2023 be a year that features both Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing inside the UFC octagon? Will Khamzat Chimaev find his way to a UFC title fight?

On a very special edition of On To the Next One, those questions — and a lot more — are presented during the 2023 predictions extravaganza. Hosts Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee will go through a slew of buy/sell questions presented by listeners about a variety of topics — including Dana White, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Paddy Pimblett, Dillon Danis, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes, Jake Paul, Bellator, the PFL, and much more.

Additionally, they will make their choices for who will end the year as UFC champions in each division, along with their bold and spicy predictions for the world of MMA in 2023.

Watch the show in the video above. Audio-only versions can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.