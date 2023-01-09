Tatiana Suarez returns against Montana De La Rosa on Feb. 25 UFC card

Tatiana Suarez makes her long-awaited return to action after nearly four years away from the sport when she faces Montana De La Rosa at an upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled for Feb. 25.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting after De La Rosa initially announced the fight via Only Fans.

Long considered a potential title contender, Suarez put together a perfect 8-0 record to start her career after she won The Ultimate Fighter 23 back in 2016. Following that win, she picked up high-profile victories over Alexa Grasso, Nina Nunes and former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Unfortunately, a neck injury derailed Suarez after her most recent win in 2019, and she was unable to compete. Now healthy again, she is set to return in a new weight class, debuting at 125 pounds.

As for De La Rosa, she looks to get back on track after losing a decision this past April against Maycee Barber, which put her UFC record at 5-3-1 overall. During that run, De La Rosa picked up wins over Rachael Ostovich, Mara Romero Borella and Ariane Lipski.

De La Rosa aims to pick up arguably the biggest win of her career when she faces Suarez at the upcoming card on Feb. 25, which is headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann.

Mike Heck contributed to this report