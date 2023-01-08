Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife: ‘You should never put your hands on a woman’

Dustin Poirier had a straightforward reaction to the video that showed UFC president Dana White slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, TMZ released a video showing White and his wife having a heated discussion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. White was shown grabbing his wife Anne’s wrist before saying something to her, which led to Anne slapping White, and the UFC president immediately answering back with — what appeared to be — multiple slaps in return.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Poirier was asked about the video.

“You should never put your hands on a woman,” Poirier said. “I don’t know the repercussions that come along with somebody of his stature, running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look for sure.”

Since the video has been released, the UFC, parent company Endeavor, and broadcast partners have refused to comment on the situation — much to the frustration of most of the MMA community. In fact, TBS will still air Dana White’s Power Slap League on the network beginning on Jan. 18, just a one week delay.

When Poirier was asked if any sanctions should be delivered against White, he admits he’d be talking out of turn.

“I’m staying out of it because I’d be talking out my ass,” Poirier said. “I don’t know what should happen.”