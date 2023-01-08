Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia full fight video highlights from their main event fight Saturday, courtesy of Showtime and other outlets.

The Davis vs. Garcia event took place Jan. 7 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Gervonta Davis (28-0) and Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 3 no-contests) clashed in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

IT'S OVER @Gervontaa scores the TKO win over Garcia to remain unbeaten.#DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/n9b4Cbr9Le — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 8, 2023

.@gervontaa pushing the pace now, forcing Garcia to fight his style of fight.



Hector Garcia connects with a counter in RD3. The patience for both fighters, and the crowd, is wearing thin.



DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 1

Garcia paws with his jab. Davis falls short on a jab to the body. Jab misses upstairs for Davis this time. Davis jabs to the body. Both fighters tentative early in this fight, neither really wanting to commit. Straight left from Davis targets the body. Slow round and Davis did more punching.

Davis 10-9.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 2

Garcia paws with his jab and neither fighter really wants to lead so they’re both doing a lot of looking and waiting one another out. Jab from Davis makes partial contact. Right hook misses for Garcia. Davis lands a jab to the body. Uppercut from Garcia makes partial contact. Garcia gets warned for a body shot that strayed a little low. Davis blocks a one-two from Garcia. Left hook lands to the body for Davis. Garcia lands a jab upstairs. Garcia tries a right hook to the body. Close round but Davis lands a left at the end just at the bell.

Davis 10-9, 20-18.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 3

Both fighters meet at center ring and dare each other to throw the first real punch. Garcia goes from pawing to throwing an actual punch that doesn’t land clean. Garcia counters with a left hand and lands it upstairs. Two more punches from Garcia make contact as Davis tries to roll the shots. Jab lands for Davis. Left hand from Garcia makes grazing contact to the head. Jab lands clean for Garcia.

Garcia 10-9, 28-29.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 4

Garcia pawing with his jab. Davis tries to press forward behind a high guard. Jab lands for Davis. Garcia lands a bdy shot and then lands one upstairs. Left hand from Davis makes contact upstairs. Two more shots land for Davis down to the body and then to the chin. Left hand lands up top for Davis, then a right hook. Left hand lands clean for Davis, then another. Garcia fires back and lands a couple on Davis.

Davis 10-9, 39-37.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 5

Davis stands center ring and tries to draw out an attack from Garcia. Garcia throws two and Davis pulls out of range. Davis steps forward behind two jabs that don’t land. Left hand lands for Davis over the top. Two punches land up top for Davis and Garcia lands one in return to the body. Left hand lead scores for Davis. Left hand lands for Davis and Garcia wants to respond. Davis touches the body with a right hand and then a couple hooks to the head.

Davis 10-9, 49-46.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 6

Garcia comes out with a big shot that doesn’t quite land clean. Double right hook to the body comes from Garcia but he can’t land them clean. Jab lands clean for Davis to the head. Right hook from Garcia pierces the guard of Davis. Right hook goes to the body again for Garcia. Davis lands a hook. Straight left hand lands for Davis. Both fighters trade hooks and Garcia lands a couple to the body. Davis tries a left uppercut to the body, thena right hook downstairs.

Garcia 10-9, 56-58.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 7

Garcia gets warned for pushing off with his elbow. Right hook from Garcia touches the body. Uppercut lands to the body for Davis who misses a big hook aimed at the head. Davis just misses the chin of Garcia. Jab lands for Davis. Left hand lands up top for Davis, then a right hand. Davis counters with his left. Garcia lands a jab up top. Davis sticks a jab downstairs.

Davis 10-9, 68-65.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 8

Davis comes out stalking. Davis tries to counter with his left but Garcia sticks a right uppercut. Right hook lands downstairs and Garcia lands a hook up top. Garcia lands a clean shot and uppercutlands for Davis. Now the referee is calling a timeout because of a fight in the crowd has caused a commotion. Why the disturbance in the seats demanded the fight be stopped inside the ring seems a bit odd. After about a minute we get back to action and Garcia sticks a couple jabs. Davis touches both sides of the body and then a hard one to the head. Jab lands for Davis. Garcia lands a couple to the body. Garcia sticks a jab then a right hook. Davis lands a hard one. Davis shakes Garcia up with a big shot! Garcia makes it to the bell.

Davis 10-9, 78-74.

DAVIS vs GARCIA: Round 9

Garcia claims he couldn’t see in between rounds and won’t come out to start this round.

Davis TKO-9.