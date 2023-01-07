Angela Lee announces sister Victoria Lee, ONE Championship veteran, dead at 18

ONE Championship atomweight titleholder Angela Lee on Saturday announced the death of her younger sister, ONE strawweight vet Victoria Lee.

In an Instagram post, Angela Lee said her sister died on Dec. 26, 2022 and wrote “our family has been completely devastated since then.” The cause of Victoria Lee’s death was not disclosed; a PR rep for ONE Championship said the promotion was working on a statement.

A bright prospect in the MMA world, Victoria Lee followed her older sister into professional MMA after wrestling in their native Hawaii and competing in pankration. She made her ONE debut in February 2021, submitting Sunisa Srisan in the second round. In all, she amassed a 3-0 record under the ONE banner, stopping all of her opponents. She most recently fought in September 2021, stopping by TKO Victoria Souza.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela Lee wrote. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.

“Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma / aunty to Ava and Alia.

“We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.

“We will never be the same.”

The Lees are managed by their father, Ken Lee, who was not immediately reachable for comment. Angela Lee had predicted her younger sister would surpass her accomplishments in the cage, telling Brendan Schaub a title was in her sister’s future.

In a previous interview with MMA Fighting, Victoria Lee said her sister and brother were her biggest role models.

Victoria Lee’s brother, Christian Lee, recently added more gold to the family dynasty by capturing the welterweight title this past November to become a two-division champion; he previously won the lightweight title.