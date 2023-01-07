Alex Pereira brings UFC title to indigenous reservation in Brazil

Alex Pereira has always been proud of where he’s come from.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion brought his prestigious title back home as he visited the Reserva Pataxó Porto do Boi in his native Brazil.

Check out images from Pereira’s appearance here.

When we’re grateful and happy for going through obstacles with wins it gives us many reasons to thank God at all times. What an honor to welcome this warrior in our reservation, a man that always represents our people. You’re always welcome to this sacred place.

With determination and focus on success, all dreams will come true.

Pereira also shared an image on his own social media account.

Pereira has spoken proudly of his Pataxó heritage and represented the indigenous tribe with pride in his fighting career. Ahead of his championship-winning performance against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, Pereira arrived at the official weigh-ins decked out in traditional indigenous garb.

The former two division Glory kickboxing champion improved to 4-0 in the UFC with his win over Adesanya this past November and awaits his next challenge, whether it be an immediate rematch with “The Last Stylebender” or another top-ranked challenger in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this story.