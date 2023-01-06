Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood set for UFC 286 in London

A big-time matchup of English prospects is in the works for London, as featherweights Lerone Murphy and Nathaniel Wood are expected to meet on March 18 at UFC 286.

Murphy (11-0-1) is unbeaten over his four-fight UFC career but has been out of action since an October 2021 knockout win over Makwan Amirkhani.

A 31-year-old up-and-comer known as “The Miracle,” Murphy is perhaps best known for his harrowing backstory, which saw him shot twice in the face in a drive-by shooting in Manchester at age 21, only for him to spit out the bullets and survive after being transported by a friend to the hospital. The traumatic encounter led to his nickname.

Murphy’s UFC run also includes a first-round knockout over Ricardo Ramos as well as a decision win over Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Wood (19-5) is unbeaten in back-to-back fights since moving up to the 145-pound division, having earned decision wins over Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain in 2022.

A 29-year-old protege of UFC veteran Brad Pickett, Wood has won six of his eight total UFC appearances and was a Cage Warriors bantamweight champion prior to his octagon run.

UFC 286 takes place at the The O2 Arena in London.

A main event for the card has yet to be determined.

