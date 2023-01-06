Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov rematch, return of Darrion Caldwell among additions to Bellator 290

Bellator’s network television debut has added a slew of new preliminary bouts.

The promotion announced on Friday that Bellator 290 — which takes place Feb. 4 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. with the main card airing on CBS — has added the rematch between one-time welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin and Mukhamed Berkhamov as part of the preliminary card.

In their first meeting at Bellator 283 this past July, the bout ended in a no contest after Larkin landed an elbow to the back of Berkhamov’s head. “Da Monsoon,” a former ranked fighter in the UFC at 170 pounds, is unbeaten over his past seven bouts, which includes a pair of wins at middleweight. Berkhamov is unbeaten over eight straight, including a first-round submission win over Jaleel Willis in his promotional debut at Bellator 268 in October 2021.

Former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell will return to the Bellator cage at the event in what will be his first appearance in 13 months as he looks to snap a three-fight skid against Nikita Mikhailov.

Additionally, a heavyweight tilt between Steve Mowry and Ali Isaev, and a featherweight contest between Isaiah Hokit and Peter Ishiguro will also take place on the prelims.

Bellator 290 will be headlined by the final fight of Fedor Emelianenko’s career as he’ll challenge Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title, while Johnny Eblen will make his first middleweight title defense against Anatoly Tokov.

Check out the updated Bellator 290 card below.

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko - heavyweight title fight

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov - middleweight title fight

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary Card, 6 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya