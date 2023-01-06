Heck of a Morning: TBS’ decision, Dana White’s possible punishment, and more

It appears that Dana White’s Power Slap League is still going to air on TBS in January, but is that the right decision considering what has happened to begin the new year?

On an all-new Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to TBS putting the Power Slap program back on their schedule despite video being released of White slapping his wife during a dispute on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, listeners give their thoughts on the situation involving White, what an appropriate response and punishment should be, what could be next for Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier in 2023, the UFC division that could have the most shakeup this year, and much more.

