With UFC 283 almost two weeks away, the UFC has released a promo for the year’s first pay-per-view card. In the main event, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira will square off against Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title.

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his title against Brandon Moreno when they clash for a fourth time in the co-main event.

The event will occur Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro.