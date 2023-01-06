Dana White’s Power Slap League back on TBS schedule ahead of delayed launch on Jan. 18

It appears Dana White’s Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced.

The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the Title” episode on Jan. 18 — after the initial scheduled date of Jan. 11 — which the UFC revealed on social media in a promotional video.

On Thursday, the show was removed from the 10 p.m. ET time slot on Jan. 18, but it is back on the TBS listings as of Friday morning.

White and the UFC are currently under intense scrutiny following a video released on Monday evening showing the UFC president slapping his wife Anne on New Year’s Eve during an argument in Cabo San Lucas. White has since apologized

As of now, the UFC has remained silent on the matter, along with parent company Endeavor, as well as Turner Broadcasting and Warner Media who will host Power Slap on TBS.

In an interview with TMZ, White said he has apologized to his wife for his actions, and is “embarrassed” for his behavior.