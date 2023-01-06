Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez booked for UFC 287 in April

Cynthia Calvillo will return to her old stomping grounds at strawweight when she faces Loopy Godinez in a fight expected to take place at UFC 287 on April 8 with the location for the event still to be determined.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that both fighters have agreed to the matchup. ESPN Deportes first reported the fight.

Following a two-year stay at flyweight that yielded a 1-4 record, Calvillo will return to the strawweight division where she was once ranked as one of the top fighters in the world at 115 pounds.

Difficult weight cuts eventually led to Calvillo’s decision to move up to flyweight but following an initial win over Jessica Eye, she then suffered four losses in a row including a split decision to Nina Nunes in her last outing in August 2022.

As for Godinez, the 29-year-old Mexican born fighter will also look to get back on track after she suffered a loss to Angela Hill this past August. Overall, Godinez has gone 3-3 in the UFC including wins over Ariane Carnelossi, Loma Lookboonmee and Silvana Gomez Juarez.

Calvillo vs. Godinez is the newest edition to the UFC 287 card, which still doesn’t have a main event or a location yet from the promotion.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.