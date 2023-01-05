‘It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now’: Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with the PFL

Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it.

Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.

The signing is a big deal, particularly for fighters already competing under the PFL banner, and so on Thursday a number of MMA luminaries reacted to this new signing, welcoming Paul to the promotion, and throwing their hats in the ring for his debut fight.

Check out the MMA community’s reaction below.

Welcome to the PFL @jakepaul



More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available @PeteMurrayPFL @PFLMMA @DonnDavisPFL — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 5, 2023

Welcome to the @PFLMMA @jakepaul big things to come, but I guarantee you and all the fans, we fight, you’re going to shoot first! — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) January 5, 2023

Hey @PFLMMA I’m a free agent. I wouldn’t mind welcoming @jakepaul into the MMA world. . But let’s be real. He’d never take this fight, even tho I’m like the shortest middleweight in history ‍♂️ should be a manageable W for him! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) January 5, 2023

Jake Paul’s PFL video & signing is kinda fire if we’re being honest — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 5, 2023

I think it is a great move for @jakepaul and shows how business savvy he really is. I can’t say the same for the @PFLMMA at this time. It is going to take time to see how positive his presence is for them and if it was a good move for everyone involved https://t.co/vskwDLbScZ — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 5, 2023

Wow Jake Paul to PFL that’s wild. Who we want to see him fight? I think @HurricaneShaneB should get it. — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) January 5, 2023

It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now.. 50% revenue and fighter advocacy… Big If True https://t.co/pZHRJqyhkq — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) January 5, 2023

Jake Paul in MMA !? #mma — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 5, 2023