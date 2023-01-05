 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now’: Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with the PFL

By Jed Meshew
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it.

Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.

The signing is a big deal, particularly for fighters already competing under the PFL banner, and so on Thursday a number of MMA luminaries reacted to this new signing, welcoming Paul to the promotion, and throwing their hats in the ring for his debut fight.

Check out the MMA community’s reaction below.

