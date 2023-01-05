Dana White’s Power Slap League removed from TBS programming schedule ahead of expected launch

Dana White’s Power Slap League is no longer listed on the programming schedule for TBS ahead of the expected launch on Jan. 11.

The new organization started by the UFC president was supposed to debut next week following AEW Wrestling but an updated schedule shows that’s no longer the case. TBS has also removed Power Slap League from the network’s website. Front Office Sports first reported the removal.

The changes all come in the wake of a video that recently surfaced showing White striking his wife Anne during an argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. The disturbing footage revealed White speaking to his wife and then grabbing her arm as she turned to walk away, which led to her slapping him in the face.

White then retaliated with a slap of his own before the husband and wife were separated.

In the aftermath of the video’s release, White addressed his actions in an interview with TMZ, who is a media partner of the UFC.

“I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said. “My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some s*** together, we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that’s horrible, I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video. We’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Representatives from TBS and Warner Media have not responded to multiple messages from MMA Fighting seeking comment on the video showing White striking his wife or the network’s plans for Power Slap League in the wake of the incident.

Endeavor, the owners behind the UFC, have also made no comment on White’s actions or any potential punishment he may face.

White planned to launch Power Slap League after numerous videos from other organizations went viral on social media over the past couple of years. The Nevada State Athletic Commission voted to regulate and allow slap fighting to take place in the state while approving White’s plans for Power Slap League at a recent meeting.

After rules and regulations were put in place, White announced the deal with TBS to broadcast Power Slap League with the events being filmed at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Now it appears TBS has at the very least delayed any potential launch for Power Slap League in the wake of the altercation involving White and his wife.

UPDATE: UFC officials have now stated that the start of Power Slap League has only been pushed back one week to Jan. 18 on TBS, although there’s still no listing on TBS’ programming schedule. Warner Media has still not responded for comment.